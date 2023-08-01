Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $67.2 million.…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $67.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $318.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.1 million.

