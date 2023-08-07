EPlus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Monday reported earnings of $33.8 million in its…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Monday reported earnings of $33.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $574.2 million in the period.

EPlus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

