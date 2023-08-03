Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million.…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.52 to $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.7 billion.

