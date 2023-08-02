Envista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.9 million.…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $662.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.6 million.

