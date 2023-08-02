Enviri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.
The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.
The industrial services company posted revenue of $520.2 million in the period.
Enviri expects full-year results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRI
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.