Enviri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $520.2 million in the period.

Enviri expects full-year results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.