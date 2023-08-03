Live Radio
Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 4:55 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $273.4 million in the period.

