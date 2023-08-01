Enterprise Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.69 billion.

