Entegris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $197.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $901 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $900 million for the fiscal third quarter.

