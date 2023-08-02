Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enstar Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Enstar Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.70 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $154 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $181 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up