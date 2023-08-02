Enstar Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.70 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $154 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $181 million.

