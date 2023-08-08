EnPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.6 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $276.9 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7.10 per share.

