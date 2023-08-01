EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.3 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

