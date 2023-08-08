Eneti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.8 million in…

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The dry bulk ocean shipper posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NETI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NETI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.