EnerSys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $66.8 million in its…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $66.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $908.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.87.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.