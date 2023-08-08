Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $31.8…

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $699.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.6 million to $2.8 million.

