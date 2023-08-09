Live Radio
Enerflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 6:37 PM

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $578.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFXT

