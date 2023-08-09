Enerflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $578.3 million in the period.

