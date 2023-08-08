Endeavor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $403.2 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

