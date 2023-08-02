Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.3 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $323 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.5 million.

