Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $91.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.31 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion.

