Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $39.1 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.86.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.38 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.