Emerald Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

