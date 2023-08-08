Emcore: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in…

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $25 million to $27 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMKR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.