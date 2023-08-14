Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERJ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.