EMagin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — EMagin Corp. (asterisk) (EMAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

The Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.

The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMAN

