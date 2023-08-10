Ellington Residential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Thursday reported earnings of…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

