Eli Lilly, Fox rise; Beyond Meat, RingCentral fall, Tuesday, 8/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Eli Lilly and Co., up $67.52 to $521.60.
The drug developer reported strong second-quarter earnings and surprisingly good sales of its diabetes treatment Mounjaro.
Novo Nordisk, up $27.81 to $189.17.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on potential additional benefits from its weight-loss drug Wegovy.
RingCentral Inc., down $7.18 to $31.80.
The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses said Tarek Robbiati will replace CEO Vlad Shmunis.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $2.18 to $13.10.
The meat substitute maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $1.60 to $180.55.
The package delivery company reported weak second-quarter revenue and trimmed its sales forecast for the year.
Fox Corp., up $1.73 to $32.87.
The TV broadcasting company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
The New York Times Co., up $3.47 to $44.29.
The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $15.56 to $64.78.
The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries cut its sales forecast for the year.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.