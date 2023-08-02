Electronic Arts, Generac fall; Humana, CVS Health rise, Wednesday, 8/2/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Electronic Arts Inc., down $9.81…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Electronic Arts Inc., down $9.81 to $126.31.

The maker of The Sims, Medal of Honor and other video games reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $13.58 to $57.86.

The lawn and garden products company reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Humana Inc., up $25.64 to $483.75.

The health insurer posted strong second-quarter financial results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., up $1.24 to $27.70.

The food producer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Parsons Corp., up $4.91 to $54.42.

The software and infrastructure services provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Waters Corp., up $17.37 to $291.77.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

CVS Health Corporation, up $2.46 to $76.41.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Generac Holdings Inc., down $37.43 to $115.95.

The electricity generator maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

