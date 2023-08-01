Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $402 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 to $3.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.

