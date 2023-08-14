Eiger BioPharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Monday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Monday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

