EHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.

EHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $439 million to $459 million.

