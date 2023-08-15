Edgio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35 million in its first…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The network services company posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.7 million.

Edgio expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $398 million.

