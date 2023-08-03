Ecovyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.1 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.5 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $685 million to $715 million.

