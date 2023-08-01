Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $329.7…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $329.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.