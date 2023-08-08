EchoStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.2 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $453.1 million in the period.

