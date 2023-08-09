Ebix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Wednesday reported profit of $308,000 in…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Wednesday reported profit of $308,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.

