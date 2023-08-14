EBET: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — EBET, Inc. (EBET) on Monday reported a loss of $43.7 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — EBET, Inc. (EBET) on Monday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The provider of electronic sports betting products posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

