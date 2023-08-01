Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $744 million. The…

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.27 to $2.37. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share.

