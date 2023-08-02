Live Radio
Earthstone Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $58 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 53 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $370 million in the period.

