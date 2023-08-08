Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 6:59 AM

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.18 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share.

_____

