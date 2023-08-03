Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.8 million.

