E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.9 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.19 to $2.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $792 million to $802 million.

