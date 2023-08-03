Live Radio
Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 5:43 PM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period.

_____

