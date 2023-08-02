Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $346 million for the fiscal second quarter.

