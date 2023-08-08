Live Radio
DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 5:58 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Tuesday reported net income of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $428 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE

