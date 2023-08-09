Durect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

