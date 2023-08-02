DuPont de Nemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $131…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $131 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.