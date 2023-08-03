Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $554.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549.6 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion.

