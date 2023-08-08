Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $220 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $220 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 91 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $6.58 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.