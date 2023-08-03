Ducommun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported net income of $2.4…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $187.3 million in the period.

