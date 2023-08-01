DT Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $91 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $91 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

