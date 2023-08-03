Dropbox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $43.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $43.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $622.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613.6 million.

